MP urges dualling at A96

A NORTH-EAST MP believes figures revealing the AWPR has slashed city centre pollution strengthens the case for dualling the existing A96.

A report by Air Quality in Scotland showed nitrogen dioxide rates have hit their lowest level in recent years on Aberdeen’s Union Street, King Street and Anderson Drive. The drop correlates with the opening of the £745m AWPR.

Transport Scotland is considering route options for the A96 project.

Gordon MP Colin Clark said: “Dualling the existing route would reduce congestion in Inverurie, boosting the air quality, and limit the environmental damage of creating a new route through open countryside.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “All major projects are subject to significant assessment work to ensure we deliver the right schemes and keep impacts on the environment to the minimum.”