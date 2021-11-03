Motorcyclist did wheelies and drove through parks during police chase – despite tyres being blown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Uncategorized

Motorcyclist did wheelies and drove through parks during police chase – despite tyres being blown

By David McPhee
03/11/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 03/11/2021, 5:53 pm
Robert Weymss.

A motorcyclist has been jailed after he did wheelies and drove through parks during a police chase – despite his tyres being blown by a cop stinger.

Robert Weymss was pursued by police cars as he tore through the streets of Aberdeen at breakneck speeds on September 20 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Weymss swerved around vehicles, pulled wheelies and drove onto parkland around Muggiemoss Road, North Anderson Drive and Oldmeldrum Road in Aberdeen.

Weymss admitted three charges related to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while disqualified.

The 30-year old told the court he was driving at high speeds in order to get to his sister who he “believed to be in danger”.

Robert Weymss.

Accused tore through T-junction and did ‘wheelies’

Fiscal depute Brain Young said police received a report of Weymss driving dangerously around 3pm on the day in question.

He added that Weymss had also driven directly through T-junction and continued some distance through a number of park areas while also doing wheelies.

Police managed to catch sight of him driving around 15 minutes later and deployed the “stinger”, but despite the flat tyres Weymss continued to flee – even taunting cops with another wheelie.

He was finally stopped on Oldmeldrum Road at around 3.24pm.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court

‘He was fearful for sister and he wanted to keep her safe’

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that Weymss had been travelling at high-speeds because he believed a group of individuals were coming to his sister’s home to “sort her out”.

He said: “He received a call from his sister saying people who had started work on her property and had left it unfinished were coming up to her property.

“He had been driving off-road at The Gramps and took off to make sure there was no trouble.

“For his part, he accepts that it was stupid and he should have called the police but he was fearful for his sister, who has been a maternal influence upon him and he wanted to keep her safe.”

Sheriff William Summers sentenced Weymss to an eight-month prison sentence and disqualified him from driving for five years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 