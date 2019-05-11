Morale boost

businesses are uniting to build community spirit in a town following the decision to scrap Super Saturday events.

It was announced Aberdeenshire Council would axe funding for the Fraserburgh Development Trust, the group responsible for running the fun days six times a year.

The events were launched in 2013 by a group of independent retailers to help improve footfall in the town.

Business owners have again stepped up to help boost positivity and are launching competitions along with special offers.

The Broch Businesses Together group was set up last month to help boost the town’s fortunes.

Ainsley Dyga, who runs a newsagent on Broad Street with her husband Ian, said the committee had a “really encouraging meeting”.