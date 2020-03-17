Mobile art school on tour

Hundreds of school pupils in Orkney will have the opportunity to experience art and design thanks to a new initiative run by the art school in Aberdeen.

The team from RGU’s Gray’s School of Art will travel to Orkney in a custom-built mobile art school van, packed with creative tools and materials, where they will deliver workshops to local youngsters.

The mobile art school aims to widen access to creative education and careers for the young.

It also offers training and mentoring for students and graduates.

Craig Barrowman, mobile art school co-ordinator at Gray’s, said: “We will be offering traditional skills, such as drawing and sculpture, and we will also be doing more hi-tech workshops, such as sculpting in VR, where people can use virtual reality headsets and cutting edge technology to create forms of infinite scale in a virtual space.”