Extra patrols have been organised by police after three women were approached by men while walking alone in a north-east village.

Officers later traced the men seen travelling in a white Subaru in Fochabers on Saturday evening.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm officers have traced the white Subaru and spoken with the men in question.

“We are satisfied with the explanations provided, which suggests that there was no criminal intent or that these incidents are linked.”