A NEW home is being sought for a memorial built to mark the end of the First World War.

The large structure, which was made out of plastic bottles and painted to look like poppies, was created by the chairwoman of Mintlaw Public Hall Trustees, Hilda Keith.

The display shows the number 100, so can’t be used for next year’s remembrance events.

Anyone with ideas or a possible new home for the 100 sign can contact the Mintlaw Public Hall group on 01771 623181.