Man who repeatedly exposed himself to shoppers ordered to address his drinking

A man who repeatedly exposed himself to the public in Aberdeen during the Christmas and New Year holidays has been ordered to get help with his drinking.

Steven Moir, 62, was seen pulling down his trousers and exposing himself outside Annie Mo’s on Union Street a few days before Christmas last year.

He was later seen holding a bottle of wine in one hand while attempting to show his genitals with the other as shocked people passed him in the street.

When police arrived and arrested him he spat at them so many times a hood had to be placed over his face.

Two weeks later Moir was then spotted again with his trousers around his knees outside Sainsbury’s on Union Street.

Accused pulled trousers to his ankles and shoppers walked past

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the Aberdeen Sheriff Court that at 12.30pm on December 20, 2020, Moir was spotted exposing his genitals.

She added: “Around the same time, a witness walking up Union Street saw the accused outside Gregg’s the bakers.

“He was stumbling around and the witness formed the impression he was intoxicated.

“The accused pulled his trousers down to his knees, exposing his genitals.

“He was holding a bottle of wine in one hand and his penis in the other and he began shaking his hand which held his penis in order to show it to members of the public who were nearby.

“The accused then pulled his trousers back up before dropping them once more to again expose his genitals to further members of the public.”

The police were called and arrested Moir.

However, at Kittybrewster Police Station Moir then verbally abused and kicked one of the officers before repeatedly spitting in his face and body.

He was then restrained and a spit hood was placed over his face.

On January 4 2021, Moir was again spotted by two members of the public standing in a doorway near Sainsbury’s on Union Street with his trousers lowered to his knees and exposing his genitals.

The two women called the police as Moir staggered into the pavement and they took shelter in a doorway.

Police arrived and found the 62-year-old with his trousers lowered but his genitals were not on display.

‘His problem is his drinking and he doesn’t remember much or any of it’

Defence agent John McLeod described Moir as a “middle-aged man who had just been very stupid”.

He added: “His problem is his drinking and his position is that he doesn’t remember much or any of it.

“But I have seen the CCTV footage and he is clearly intoxicated.

“It’s clear from the video he doesn’t even know where he is never mind what he’s doing.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Moir, who appeared via video link, that she would release him from police custody as he had been incarcerated since January.

She added: “I feel the community would be better protected from you if there is a transition from custody into the community involving supervision.”

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Moir to a community payback order with 18 months of supervision.

She also ordered him to work with social workers to address his alcohol problem.

