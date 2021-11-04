Man ‘humiliated’ female cop by simulating sex act during arrest

A drunk lout has admitted “humiliating” a female police officer by simulating a sex act and calling her “sexy” during his arrest.

Jamie Hutton, 28, was stopped by police for behaving in a drunken and abusive manner towards members of the public – but soon turned his attention to the female constable as she and her fellow officers tried to arrest him.

He started to act out a series of sexual actions and used innuendoes towards the officer including telling her she should “marry him”.

It culminated in Hutton simulating a sex act in front of her while he was in custody.

He pleaded guilty at trial to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of communicating indecently with a police officer for the purposes of sexual gratification or humiliation.

Accused repeatedly thrust his groin at female officer

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how three offers attended at Ythan Place in Ellon after reports of a disturbance to find Hutton wandering the street outside his home while intoxicated.

As he was questioned by the constable, the 28-year-old referred to her as “sexy” and asked her to “sit on him” while thrusting his groin towards her and licking his lips in a sexual way.

When officers told Hutton to stop making sexual remarks he became “extremely agitated and aggressive” and began shouting and swearing at passers-by, calling them “corona cases”.

Hutton was arrested and had to be restrained on the ground before being placed in the police van where he “continuously kicked the door, thrashed his body about and head-butted the door”.

He also told cops during the drive to Kittybrewster Police Station: “I hope you crash and die.”

While still in the van outside the station he then winked at the female constable and simulated a sex act with his hands and fingers.

As Hutton was about to be searched, he raised his hands above his head and stood “extremely close” to the constable, thrust his groin towards her and asked her if she was “moist”.

The court heard that the constable was “extremely distressed and humiliated by the accused’s actions”.

‘He is sickened by the behaviour’

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard said that “almost all” of Hutton’s offending in the past has been linked to his heavy alcohol consumption.

She added: “This offence Mr Hutton had made a drastic effort to curb his alcohol intake and is considering cutting it out completely.

“He is sickened by the behaviour towards this officer and would like to extend an apology to this court.

“He knows that in this climate officers should be able to go about their work without having to deal with this kind of behaviour.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the 28-year-old: “You appear to have gained some insight into your own propensity to offend while you are abusing alcohol and I take into account that you apologise to the court.”

She sentenced Hutton, of Ythan Place, Ellon, to a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

