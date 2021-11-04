Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man ‘humiliated’ female cop by simulating sex act during arrest

By David McPhee
04/11/2021, 11:45 am
Jamie Hutton was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A drunk lout has admitted “humiliating” a female police officer by simulating a sex act and calling her “sexy” during his arrest.

Jamie Hutton, 28, was stopped by police for behaving in a drunken and abusive manner towards members of the public – but soon turned his attention to the female constable as she and her fellow officers tried to arrest him.

He started to act out a series of sexual actions and used innuendoes towards the officer including telling her she should “marry him”.

It culminated in Hutton simulating a sex act in front of her while he was in custody.

He pleaded guilty at trial to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of communicating indecently with a police officer for the purposes of sexual gratification or humiliation.

Jamie Hutton rushes away from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Accused repeatedly thrust his groin at female officer

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how three offers attended at Ythan Place in Ellon after reports of a disturbance to find Hutton wandering the street outside his home while intoxicated.

As he was questioned by the constable, the 28-year-old referred to her as “sexy” and asked her to “sit on him” while thrusting his groin towards her and licking his lips in a sexual way.

When officers told Hutton to stop making sexual remarks he became “extremely agitated and aggressive” and began shouting and swearing at passers-by, calling them “corona cases”.

Hutton was arrested and had to be restrained on the ground before being placed in the police van where he “continuously kicked the door, thrashed his body about and head-butted the door”.

He also told cops during the drive to Kittybrewster Police Station: “I hope you crash and die.”

While still in the van outside the station he then winked at the female constable and simulated a sex act with his hands and fingers.

As Hutton was about to be searched, he raised his hands above his head and stood “extremely close” to the constable, thrust his groin towards her and asked her if she was “moist”.

The court heard that the constable was “extremely distressed and humiliated by the accused’s actions”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

‘He is sickened by the behaviour’

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard said that “almost all” of Hutton’s offending in the past has been linked to his heavy alcohol consumption.

She added: “This offence Mr Hutton had made a drastic effort to curb his alcohol intake and is considering cutting it out completely.

“He is sickened by the behaviour towards this officer and would like to extend an apology to this court.

“He knows that in this climate officers should be able to go about their work without having to deal with this kind of behaviour.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the 28-year-old: “You appear to have gained some insight into your own propensity to offend while you are abusing alcohol and I take into account that you apologise to the court.”

She sentenced Hutton, of Ythan Place, Ellon, to a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

