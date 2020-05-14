Frank Gilfeather: Legs crossed with return of Ryanair

Ryanair, that most beloved of airlines, tell us it plans to reinstate some of its flights in July.

Passengers from Aberdeen will be able to choose Alicante, Malaga or Faro as destinations for their summer holidays.

If you’re bursting to pack your bags, wear a face mask and sit near a stranger, I wish you luck, especially as Ryanair’s new “no queueing for the toilet” rule will be implemented.

It’ll be a little like being back at school when you had to put up your hand and ask the teacher if you might go to the loo.

So, don’t upset the on-board waiting staff or you could be left in severe discomfort as your “excuse me miss, can I ..?” pleas are ignored.

I have a tip for staff: remove all empty water bottles from those boozy stag parties who often use your aircraft.