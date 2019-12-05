Legal bid launched over independence event bill

Criminal proceedings are being taken against the organiser of an independence march staged in the city.

All Under One Banner (AUOB) held the demonstration, drawing thousands of supporters, through the centre of Aberdeen in August.

Union Street was transformed into a sea of Saltires at the event, which was also attended by unionist counter-protesters.

Ahead of the event the council warned it would be seeking around £6,000 to cover the cost of traffic management for the march as several streets had to be closed off.

It has emerged criminal proceedings have started against march organiser Gary Kelly, which could lead to court action to recover the sum. That would involve seeking a compensation order which, if successful, could result in the court collecting the money to then pay the sum to the council.

The Crown Office confirmed a trial date has been set for early next year.

It said Gary Kelly would face two charges under Section 651C of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 which relates to “A person who holds a procession in public otherwise than in accordance with a condition imposed by an order”.

Before the event took place organisers had to change the route at the 11th hour and permission was only granted by council chiefs days beforehand.

AUOB did not respond to requests for comment. A city council spokesman declined to comment due to the ongoing legal matter.