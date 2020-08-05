Lawrie tees off Tartan Tour

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie was set to take on a new challenge today as the inaugural event of his Tartan Pro Tour got under way.

Golfers will compete in the £19,000 Carnoustie Challenge, a two-day 36-hole tournament, and with a first prize of £4,000 on offer to the winner, Lawrie knows the debut event of his tour will be a competitive affair.

The Aberdonian has launched his tour to give golfers in Scotland the chance to play tournament golf this year after several players, male and female, saw their respective tour schedules ravaged by the coronavirus lockdown.

The 51 year-old, who was due to tee off at 11.40am today, said: “We’ll start with six events open to male and female golfers, which I think is really important. Everyone has been unbelievably supportive from the sponsors to the golf courses.

“We’ll have a maximum of 72 in our fields. We’re looking to have a bigger schedule next year, but we’ll see how we go with these six events first.

“A few people and a few tours have tried over the years and – not for the want of trying – haven’t quite made it work, so getting it off the ground is good, but we need to crack on, work hard and make sure we do a good job.

“It’s unbelievably important to play on courses that will make you a better golfer and that will certainly be the case with our events.

“We’ve had great support over the years. I think up ideas, want to do it, sell it, but there’s a lot of people behind this and it’s up to us all to make it work. If it’s down to me, I will make it work.”