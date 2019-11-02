Aberdeen woman celebrates scholarship success

An Aberdeen woman is celebrating winning a scholarship as part of a nature competition.

Keilidh Ewan, 26, from Aberdeen, along with Nicola Kerr, 29, from Perth, have won a scholarship on a nature identification course run by tour operator Speyside Wildlife.

Launched in April, the competition was aimed at young people aged between 16 and 30 who have an interest in working outdoors.

Entrants were asked to spend at least eight weeks watching wildlife in their local area and detailing their observations in a field journal to submit for judging.

On hearing that she had won a scholarship, Keilidh said, “I’ve always been so inspired by nature. Walking and photographing wildlife are some of my favourite pastimes and have taught me what an important role nature has to play in our health and wellbeing.”

Sally Dowden, owner of Speyside Wildlife, said: “Providing opportunities for young people is crucial to the future economy of the national park.

“Partnering with the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) for this competition has meant that we can offer these two bright young women a chance to enhance their skills and job prospects.”