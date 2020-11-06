Joe Harper column: Considine could handle Scots crunch clash

It’s great that Andy Considine has kept his place in the Scotland squad for the crunch play-off clash with Serbia next week.

National team boss Steve Clarke seems to appreciate the Dons defender’s qualities and you can see why.

Considine is experienced, reliable and above all just a good, solid defender who does the basics well.

Critics are quick to point out he’s now 33 and not the quickest but if you watch Considine he uses his experience and reads the game and positions himself to stop things developing which means his pace isn’t usually test much.

With the likes of Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney returning to this squad Clarke has more defensive options available.

Considine is in the group on merit and he’s a very good option to have with his ability to cover centre-back or left-back as well as being comfortable playing in either a back three or a back four.

The Aberdeen veteran may not start in next Thursday’s European Championship play-off final in Belgrade but if is given the chance he won’t let anybody down.

Regardless of whether he plays or not Considine will be the model professional and if called upon he’ll do everything he can to end the long wait for Scotland to reach a major tournament.

By the time next summer’s Euros come round it will be 23 years since Scotland last play at a major finals and if they can beat Serbia to qualify it would lift the nation and everyone involved would go down as legends.