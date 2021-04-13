Injured pair out until pre-season

Cove Rangers pair Jamie Masson and Harry Milne will be looking at pre-season to make their comebacks from ankle injuries.

Both are ruled out for the rest of the season after what manager Paul Hartley described as “freak” injuries, in that they suffered similar blows without contact.

Milne was injured blocking a shot in training while Masson was stretchered off in the Scottish Cup tie against Rangers at Ibrox while tracking back.

Full-back Milne has had his operation while Masson’s surgery is this week.

Hartley said: “They were two freak injuries. What they’ve done is pretty much the same. Jamie is in for an operation this week.

“I feel for him and Harry. The balance and creativity they give us down the left-hand side will be a real miss for us.

“It’s up to others to come in and do a job there.

“Jamie will be out for about 12 weeks. You’ve got to take your time with it. It’s looking like pre-season, in July at some stage (for him coming back).

“It’s not too different from Harry’s. It’s very unfortunate.

“We’ve been fortunate in that we’d not had anything pretty bad but we’ve had two in the last two weeks.”

The injuries come at a crucial time of the season for Cove, given their aspirations to challenge for promotion from League One.

They are currently in the play-off places with two games remaining before the split.

Milne and Masson have been the regular pairing down Cove’s left for the last three years, since the latter’s arrival from Formartine United in 2017.

Hartley added: “It’s really difficult for the players at this stage in the season.

“Sometimes you go through your career injury-free and some people pick up bad ones.

“They went to see the best people to get their operations.

“We’ll hopefully get them back and ready for pre-season, that’ll be the aim for those guys.”