Hundreds at Aberdeen protest against PM’s suspension of parliament

Protesters have gathered in Aberdeen city centre against the Prime Minister’s controversial plan to suspend Parliament.

Around 300 people, armed with placards and flags, joined the demonstration at the city’s Castlegate today, in a show of opposition to the move.

Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman, John Bolland from Extinction Rebellion and Scottish Labour representative Callum O’Dwyer were among the speakers at the event.

Addressing the crowd, Ms Blackman accused Boris Johnson of acting “like a dictator”.

She added: “We need to come out here and defend our democracy.”

Meanwhile, organiser of the event, Stephen Devlin, said he was

He added: “This is our political system just getting shut down on the whims of a man who was unelected and approved by a woman who is unelected.

“Where is the voice of the people?”

A total of 32 protests were planned across the UK, including in Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, Swansea, Leeds, Belfast and Bristol.

The protests were triggered by the PM’s decision to suspend Parliament for up to five weeks ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Opponents claimed the move was aimed at stopping discussion of Brexit and hampering cross-party efforts to block the prospect of a no-deal withdrawal from the European Union – an allegation denied by Mr Johnson.