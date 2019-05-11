Hotel revamp impresses

A HISTORIC hotel is entering a new era, as it opens to the public for the first time in almost eight years.

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen has been completely refurbished by businessman Charlie Milne.

Once a focal point for the community, it lay empty for five years before he purchased it and was given planning permission for a £1.4 million revamp.

Now the hotel is open for business again and Mr Milne, who heads Milne Property Developments, hopes it can become just as popular as in its heyday.

And he has no intention of stopping there, with further plans in the pipeline that will further rejuvenate the heart of the community.

Deputy manager Ailie Flett and her team will be working hard to put the hotel back on the map.

She said: “It has been a challenge to get this place back up and running but eventually we’ve managed it.”