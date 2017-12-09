Help for North-east to stay in touch with families from jail

A charity set up by football legend Denis Law is helping inmates at a North-east superjail maintain ties with their children.

The Stronger Families Inside Out scheme aims to make trips to HMP Grampian less traumatic for youngsters by bringing sport into the visiting hall.

A coach from the Denis Law Legacy Trust’s Streetsport initiative will offer youngsters and their parents a chance to take part in activities like football.

It is estimated that 20,000 children are currently growing up with a mum or dad behind bars.

Research has found inmates who have regular contact with their loved ones are up to six times less likely to re-offend.

Although still in the early stages, the initiative, which is funded by the trust and BBC Children in Need, has already proved successful through encouraging more young people to have positive contact with parents serving time in jail.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “This is something we have wanted to do for a while now and it’s fantastic to see the impact it is having already.”

Stuart Campbell, head of operations at Scottish Prison Service, said: “This is an excellent project that has created so much positivity for families in such a short space of time.”