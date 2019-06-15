Harbour’s safety secured

A HARBOUR now has 24/7 patrols after the council appointed weekend watch staff.

In 2017 a row broke out after Aberdeenshire Council announced plans to axe the service at Macduff harbour.

A 1,000-strong petition was handed in and the authority abandoned the proposals – with two staff carrying out the role.

But concerns were raised that there was not enough cover when one was off – an argument strengthened when two boats broke free from their berths in a storm and were left to drift.

Following the incident, Aberdeenshire Council decided to introduce a weekend watchman service and campaigners are delighted the issue has been resolved.