A WOMAN is strapping on her hiking boots as she prepares for a five-day charity hike in the Swiss Alps.

Peterculter resident Rachael Hunter will be walking up to 10 hours a day as she climbs Mont Blanc.

She wants to raise money for Aberdeen charity Befriend a Child – setting herself the challenge after turning 30.

She said: “The whole training and fundraising experience so far has been tough but rewarding.

“I’ve met so many kind and generous people and learnt a lot along the way.”