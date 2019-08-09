Gardening sites selected to grow food

More than 80 sites for communities to grow their own food have been identified by a north-east local authority.

Spots have been earmarked across Moray including in Elgin as well as smaller towns and villages.

It is hoped the initiative will help residents make healthier lifestyle choices while also supporting more sustainable food sources.

Moray Council has agreed to begin a consultation about the scheme with land already identified in 19 communities to be part of it.

Keith-based charity Reap has already run projects across the region, to teach people gardening techniques to grow their own food.

Manager Ann Davidson said: “In South Lesmurdie in Elgin and Den Crescent in Keith people have really taken to it already and really enjoy it.

“However, some are reluctant to take things from a public space.

“We would love to encourage more people to get involved and grow things.”

Potential sites that are part of the strategy were identified after the council worked with NHS Grampian and Moray College UHI as well as Greenfingers, Moray Food Plus, Reap and the Elgin Allotment Association.

Council convener Shona Morrison said: “This initiative will help to reduce food waste, improve healthy eating choices and support schools and nurseries to create food growing areas.”