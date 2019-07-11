Fund set to pay for grass cutting

The grass will finally be cut in three prominent parts of a north-east town following a local authority’s controversial decision to strip back the service in public places.

Since Moray Council slashed funding for grass cutting in February, many parks and other green spaces in Elgin have become overgrown.

But now, thanks to cash from the council’s Common Good Fund, the service will return to Seafield Park in Bishopmill, Doocot Park in New Elgin and the grassy area around the Wolf of Badenoch statue in the town centre. Elgin City North councillor Frank Brown said the solution was temporary but would be welcomed by locals.

He said: “While this cannot guarantee a permanent fix for the problems the decision to end grass cutting have thrown up, it will at least reinstate these ares for the enjoyment of local residents.”

Moray Council leader and Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter voiced hopes that Common Good cash could be used to trim the grass in other areas across the region.

He said: “As a group of Elgin councillors, we discussed what we were using the Common Good Fund for and whether we could use some of that funding for these areas.

“I’m very pleased there was unanimous agreement to use this funding.

“I know that councillors in other areas are also looking at Common Good funding to see if they can mitigate the loss of grass cutting.”

However, the SNP representative said he does not forsee a reversal of the unpopular decision to reduce grass cutting.