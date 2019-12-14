Four-legged welcome for sports stars arriving in Aberdeen for Sports Personality of Year Awards

Passengers arriving at Aberdeen International Airport will get a pawsome surprise this weekend.

Therapets will be greeting customers and visitors to the Granite City tomorrow ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The four-legged friends are designed to reduce travelling anxiety.

An innovative project, it is produced in partnership with Canine Concern Scotland Trust and has been recognised as industry-leading.

Cullen, a beagle, Enzo, a red Labrador, and Grace, a Scottish deerhound, will help passengers at the airport tomorrow from 1-3pm.

Fraser Bain, duty manager at Aberdeen International Airport, was one of the key figureheads behind the initiative along with Diane Wood from Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

He said: “The team have been a doing a fantastic job since the launch of the scheme in April and we look forward to building on this in 2020.”

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, added: “Our Therapets dogs are already much-loved by our regular passengers.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to Aberdeen for such a fantastic event.”