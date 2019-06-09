Firefighters tackle blaze at north-east garage

Firefighters were called to tackle a “well developed” fire at a north-east garage early this morning.

As a result of the fire nearby properties were evacuated and several of the roads surrounding the Ricardo’s Garage on Albert Street, Fraserburgh, were closed off by police.

Fraserburgh – Road ClosuresDue to an ongoing incident involving a fire the following streets within Fraserburgh are… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 8 June 2019

A Scottish fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We received the call at midnight and sent six appliances to a commercial garage.

“At the height of it the fire was 30×30 metres and gas cylinders were involved.

“We used two hose reel jets. We evacuated neighbouring properties.

“The fire was well developed in the main garage area.

“The stop message came in at 10.44am and firefighters are monitoring the scene this morning.”

No one was hurt in the fire.