Firefighter calls for fundraisers to lend a hand

A FIREFIGHTER is calling on fundraisers from across the north-east to take part in a unique challenge.

Peterhead firefighter William Burtt is encouraging people to participate in a charity fire engine pull to raise “as much as possible” for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Family Support Trust on Saturday May 9.

He said: “I’ve participated in something like this before and I wanted to organise this as something the whole community can be involved in as well as raise money for charity.”

Teams of six will go head to head as they pull a 13-tonne engine over a 25 metre course in the fastest time. It is hoped up to 24 teams will take part.

The event is run using a mini-league stage, followed by the top two teams from each league going to a knockout for the final round.

It costs £30 per team of six and entrants must be over 18.

All team members will be required to complete a medical fitness form and injury form on the day.

There will be prizes for first and second place as well as for the fastest team pull from the league stages.

To find out more or for an entry form, email william.burtt@firescotland.gov.uk