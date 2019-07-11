Emergency services in attendance at Aberdeen industrial estate

Emergency services are in attendance at an “ongoing incident” at a city industrial estate.

Police and fire were called to Wellington Circle in Altens just after 6.30pm after reports of staff at the Royal Mail delivery office feeling unwell.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were asked to attend by Police Scotland following reports of staff at the centre feeling unwell.

“It’s not yet known what has caused this.”

A police spokesman said: “We are in attendance at an ongoing incident.”