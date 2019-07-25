Dundee and St Mirren target Stevie May after St Johnstone move collapses

Aberdeen striker Stevie May’s move to St Johnstone has collapsed and now Dundee and St Mirren are ready to move for the 26-year-old.

Having passed a medical at the Perth side May was set to sign for St Johnstone on Wednesday.

However there was a hitch and the striker will not be returning to St Johnstone, the club where he began his career, after talks broke down.

That has opened the door for Dundee and St Mirren to rekindle their interest in May who signed on at Aberdeen from Preston for £400,000 in summer 2017 on a four year contract.

May did not fly out with the Aberdeen squad to Georgia for the Europa League second qualifying round first leg tie in Tbilisi.