Aberdeen promoter launches online show with folk group Breabach

An Aberdeen music promoter will benefit from a unique online show by Scottish multi-award-winning folk group Breabach this month.

Venues and promoters have been unable to put on live shows for 11 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Breabach, previous winners of the Best Live Act and Best Folk Band at the Scots Trad music awards, aim to help out promotors and venues.

Braebach is hosting a series of online gigs to help promoters and venues involved in various cities throughout the United Kingdom.

On Friday Aberdeen Gig Promotions (AGP) are running the online show with Braebach who have been twice nominated as Best Band at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award.

AGP’s Ross Calder insists it will not only provide financial help but also keep live music on the radar.

Calder said: “We’ve done a few online streamed shows since live events haven’t been permitted, and it’s a huge help.

“Obviously the financial element is a bonus during a difficult time and not only helps the artists involved but also the venues and promoters like us.

“The band has set things up to allow a portion of ticket money made on this show to come to us too.

“For me though, it’s also the fact that it keeps the bands and shows in people’s minds, in this case their living rooms and keeps up that appetite for real shows to return.”

Promoters throughout the country had their income stopped completely when live shows were shut down last March.

Powerful and poignant

Breabach has completed an exciting new collaboration Dùsgadh (n. awakening) with Scottish Bafta-winning animator Cat Bruce.

Based on ‘The Sea Maiden’ a folkloric tale collected by John Francis Campbell, the film is available to view in Gaelic and English, narrated by renowned tradition bearer Margaret Bennet.

It features a soundtrack comprising five new pieces of music, one from each of Breabach’s five members.

A powerful and poignant work it conceived and delivered throughout a turbulent and challenging year for the arts during the pandemic.

All music was written, recorded and produced individually, from home.

The film is accompanied by the virtual tour across the United Kingdom this month which offers audiences the opportunity not only to support the artists, but also some of the bands favourite promoters and venues.

The hour-long ‘evening with’ presentation features behind the scenes footage and unseen live performances as well as a Q & A hosted by BBC Radio Scotland broadcaster and musician Anna Massie.

Calder said: “We’re all missing live shows but these are the next best thing for now.

“It’s been tough for all of the venues and of course all of the artists during the last 11 months or so.

“However these events bring some positivity and a taster of what we can hopefully all look forward to in the future.

“I’m sure everyone will really enjoy this unique show with Breabach on Friday with the added incentive of being able to directly support the band and a local promoter.”