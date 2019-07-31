Disabled Aberdeen pensioner hits out at ‘shocking’ RAC wait

A disabled Aberdeen pensioner has hit out after he was left waiting more than three hours at night on a busy roadside for breakdown cover.

Peter Forbes, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, was travelling to meet friends in Stonehaven on Friday night when he noticed all the lights on the dashboard of his mobility vehicle had gone off.

The 69-year-old pulled into a lay-by at Portlethen to call motoring organisation RAC.

But he has branded the experience “shocking”, after he was left alone at the roadside for more than three hours, until he was picked up by a taxi at around 11pm.

The 69-year-old, from Tillydrone, said he first called RAC at around 7.20pm that night.

He added: “I’ve got a mobility car because I suffer from Parkinson’s. I phoned RAC, who are the official people to phone for issues with the mobility cars.

“I was told it would be between 60 to 90 minutes, but when I hadn’t heard anything at 9pm I phoned them and was told it would be another hour.

“If they’re busy, they’re busy but disabled people are meant to get priority.”

The pensioner waited another hour by the roadside but by 10pm there was still no sign of anyone from the firm and it was not until around 11pm when a taxi was eventually sent to collect Mr Forbes.

“They said all we can do is give you a taxi home,” he explained.

Mr Forbes added: “It was a main road into Portlethen but you just never know who is going about.

“It’s dark, it’s raining and I was getting scared. I’m nearly 70 years of age. I had visions of sleeping in the car overnight.

“I got home at about 11.30pm and had to go back the next day for the car, which has to be put into a garage.

“I think it is shocking to ask a disabled person to wait in a car for three hours, 40 minutes.”

A RAC spokesman said: “We have apologised directly to Mr Forbes for his experience which was not at all typical of our service.

“Regrettably, there were delays in getting to him due to unexpectedly high demand in the area.

“While we did arrange alternative transport for Mr Forbes that evening, we should have done this sooner so we are extremely sorry for the distress this caused him.

“We are taking steps to reduce the chances of something similar happening in the future.”