Design ideas on display

Architecture students have come up with creative ideas for the redevelopment of a city harbour as part of a design exhibition.

A team of 29 students from Robert Gordon University will showcase various models as part of a “future communities” display.

Patrick Harris has created a “sustainable energy solution” which would feature a hydrogen production system and public baths.

Designs also offer solutions to major nationwide challenges such as housing and tourism.

Hugh Fish has developed a block of flats which gives residents plenty of green space to relax in.

The Anatomy Rooms will host the exhibition which runs from Friday to Sunday.