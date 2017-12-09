Demonstration against bid to shut community’s High Street bank outlet

People were to take to the streets today to fight the closure of a community’s bank.

Royal Bank of Scotland announced this week it plans to axe its Banff branch next May following a drop in customers using the High Street outlet and turning to online banking instead. A demonstration against the move was to make its way through the town centre from 10am today.

Ahead of the march, Banff and District Councillor Glen Reynolds said he was hopeful locals would get involved to let RBS bosses know people in the town are strongly opposed to any closure.

Following a similar move in Turriff, a petition has been launched in a last-ditch attempt to avert the closure.

Mr Reynolds said: “I am urging people to support my petition. Having access to your local bank is vital, and expecting people to travel long distances is unacceptable.”

Royal Bank of Scotland in Banff is due to close on May 23 next year, meaning the nearest branch for customers is in New Deer, more than 20 miles away.