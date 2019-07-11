Deckhand accolade

A FORMER Scottish Maritime Academy pupil has been named trainee deckhand of the year.

Kyle Rossiter, from Hatton, has been awarded the Peterhead Port Authority 2019 trophy for completing a 12-week programme designed for people moving into both commercial sea fishing and the merchant fleet.

The marine academy runs the course three times a year and Mr Rossiter was selected as best overall student.

He said: “My pals recommended the course to me – they had completed it then went into fishing.”

Since finishing the trainee deckhand course, he has been given a berth on Atlantic Challenge PD197 by skipper Alexander Buchan.