Decision due on independence march

Police are preparing for up to 10,000 people to take part in a pro-independence march in Aberdeen.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 17, with councillors to decide whether to grant permission just days before.

All Under One Banner (AUOB) is behind the march and has already widely publicised it online.

In new council papers, the organisers pledge to provide 500 stewards.

Councillors on Wednesday’s licensing sub-committee will be faced with three options – granting permission without any additional conditions, giving permission subject to additional conditions, or prohibiting the march.

The original route for the march has been altered. Plans have been scaled back after AUOB initially wanted to the procession to go from Castlegate to Duthie Park. However, safety concerns were raised and organisers hope to march from Albyn Place to the Castlegate beginning at 1.30pm.

Organisers have previously said they will march regardless of whether permission is granted, believing they are covered under European freedom of assembly laws.

Papers submitted by Police Scotland say it does not object to the march.

Rory Macpherson from grassroots group Aye Aberdeen is hopeful that turnout will exceed expectations.

He said: “People aren’t really happy with what’s going on with Brexit and the UK Government, so we’re going to get out there and show that there is a big support for independence.”