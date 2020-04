A deal has been reached which will protect the jobs of nearly 3,000 offshore caterers working in the UK North Sea.

Companies who are part of the Catering Offshore Trade Association (COTA) have agreed to furlough workers through the government’s job retention scheme amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

COTA is comprised of seven companies; Conntrak, ESS, Entier, Trinity, Aramark, Sodexo and Foss, covering around 2,750 workers.