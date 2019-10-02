Cuts in cutting to stay

A NORTH-EAST council has ruled out reversing grass-cutting reductions amid fears financial pressures could get even tougher.

Communities across Moray rallied to tend to their open spaces after becoming dismayed at the sight of their parks being rendered unusable, with greenery up to waist height in some places.

The council’s opposition Conservative group proposed reinstating the service.

However, councillors voted against reintroducing the £45,000 cost – cut as part of budget savings to plug a £10 million black hole – due to fears it would make next year’s finances even harder to balance.

Council leader Graham Leadbitter praised the response from people but stressed tight finances meant other services needed to be prioritised.

He said: “At the moment we still have a significant budget deficit.

“We made a large dent in it last year but there’s still further significant work to be done to get the finances to a more sustainable place.

“If we put that money back in now then we are simply making what is already a difficult task even more sizeable.”

Grass cutting has been reinstated in some parks in Elgin and Buckie following funding from the towns’ Common Good funds.