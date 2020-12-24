Buckie Thistle’s Lewis MacKinnon aiming for Scottish Cup run

Buckie Thistle assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon says a Scottish Cup run would mean even more to his side this season.

The Jags travel to Coatbridge to take on League Two side Albion Rovers on Boxing Day in the first round of the competition.

The Cliftonhill side have lost five of their previous six games and sit second bottom in the table, but MacKinnon isn’t treating Brian Reid’s side lightly.

He said: “Albion Rovers are an SPFL side, so we know we have to expect a tough game against them.

“They are conceding a lot of goals at the moment but they are also capable of producing some good results too, as we saw a couple of weeks ago when they beat an in-form Elgin City 3-1.

“We have got to respect them and expect a difficult match.

“Graeme Stewart (the Buckie manager) and myself have watched some footage of Albion Rovers’ recent games and we are formulating a game plan to get a positive result.

“It would be brilliant to get through to the next round. Every club wants to go on a Scottish Cup run and we are no different.

“It is a break from the league and it’s great to have the hope of drawing one of the big teams in the competition.

“Given the current financial climate, every round you can progress is a real boost as it would be worth a good bit of money to the club in prize money.

“On a personal level, it’s good to play in the Scottish Cup at different grounds and experience playing against different teams.”

First Round #StatAttack: The only previous meeting of @albionrovers and @BuckieThistle came in the Scottish Cup Second Round in January 1978 – Rovers won 1-0 at Cliftonhill.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/EPyi7sIv5r — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) December 23, 2020

The Jags head into the match on the back of an impressive 5-1 victory against Rothes at Mackessack Park, which underlined their credentials as Highland League contenders for the truncated 2020-21 campaign.

The victory came a little more than a month after Rothes had defeated Buckie in the final of the Highland League Cup.

MacKinnon added: “We were initially a bit disappointed with the scheduling of the Scottish Cup game for Boxing Day but we have got our heads round it and we are looking forward to it now.

“We are going into the game on good form on the back of a cracking result against Rothes.

“We played Rothes a month ago in the Highland League Cup final and we didn’t play great on that occasion.

“We ended up with a poor result but last Saturday we played some good football, especially in the second half, and scored some good goals.

“We’ve got the same squad as last week heading down to Coatbridge for the Albion Rovers game, so we will go there hoping to do well.”