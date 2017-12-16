Craft beer giant aims to open new premises in North-east home town

A North-east craft beer company has lodged plans for a new cafe and kitchen.

BrewDog aims to open the new establishment in Ellon, the firm’s base, and has submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council.

The brewer is seeking approval for a change of use from retail to food and drink use for the old Helping Hands store in the town’s Square.

A design statement lodged with the local authority said it would bring the empty property back into use.

It stated: “The proposals are to retain the shopfront windows while fitting out the unit with a cafe bar and modest kitchen for the preparation of hot snacks and drinks.

“The ground floor internal layout would accommodate a seating area, cafe servery, kitchen, sanitary facilities and a small merchandise sales area.

“The upper existing floor would retain and consist of dry good storage, staff canteen, WC facilities and office.

“The cafe bar will operate seven days a week during the hours of 8am until 10pm.

“The restricted cafe bar hours are to minimise concerns over late night revellers attending the premises and aimed at protecting the occupants of nearby residential properties from noise or disturbance early in the morning or late in the evening.”

A car parking statement submitted to the council says 10 car park spaces would be provided.

The roads department of Aberdeenshire Council has said that with a development of such size, 13 spaces should be provided.

However, the design statement adds: “The issue of parking should not be of concern, given the number of ample public parking facilities at The Square and the Riverside alone, signage would be put in place to eliminate any nuisance parking directly in front of the shop, so as to minimise the impact on the surrounding residential properties.”

Carla Bruce, secretary of Ellon Community Council said the group had yet to discuss the plans.

She said: “We have recently been established and have set up our own planning sub committee group.

“They are set to discuss the application soon and decide if we are submitting any comments.”