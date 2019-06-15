Council to dig deep for winter cash

Hard-up infrastructure chiefs could be forced to dip into their reserves for cash to prepare and respond to even a mild winter, they have claimed.

A new report reveals that even a mild winter would be extremely challenging for the council.

The current budget for “winter and other emergencies” for 2019-20 is £4.52 million.

Infrastructure director Stephen Archer, the report’s author, has put the average council spend on winter maintenance as £6.68m over the past decade and £5.35m since 2015-16. His report adds: “Based on historic data, current funding levels are some way short of adequately funding a relatively mild winter.”

On top of this, Mr Archer states that around £1.5m is spent before the season even starts on fixed expenditures like depot costs, vehicles and forecasting services.

This means that around £3m remains from current budget provision for direct treatment costs such as fuel, salt and overtime.

Because of this, the council has had to use its reserves to ensure there will be adequate funding to cope with the demands of the coming winter, particularly if it proves a severe one.

The roads service estimates next winter could mean costs of more than £6m, so now the authority has been forced to make an additional £1.5m available from its coffers.