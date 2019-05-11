North-east grocer set to get even greener thanks to new piece of eco-friendly kit

An electric cargo bike is helping a north-east business to be more environmentally friendly.

Aberdeenshire Council’s transport and sustainability team loaned new Banff greengrocer Oliveira’s the bike for the company to carry out deliveries locally.

The loan helps the team to be more environmentally conscious as a van or a car are not needed.

Cat Oliveira, owner of the greengrocer, said they were committed to bringing awareness about environmental issues to the community in Banff and want to “practise what they preach”.

She added: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to loan this brilliant bit of kit.”

Peter Argyle, Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee chairman, said: “One of our council priorities is to protect our special environment, including tackling climate change by reducing greenhouse emissions, so I am delighted to see local businesses are working with us to help meet this aim.”