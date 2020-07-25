Coronavirus: Three new cases in Grampian as country’s total rises by 27

A further three people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

New data from the Scottish Government shows the total of positive cases for the whole of the country has risen to 18,547 – an increase of 27 since Friday.

A total of 341,551 people in Scotland have been tested since March and of these, 323,004 were confirmed negative.

Since March 5, 4,148 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital.

There have been no new Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Scotland for the ninth day in a row.

Scotland’s death toll is 2,491.

A regional breakdown of the figures show there have been three new cases of the virus confirmed in the north-east. The total in Grampian is now 1,445.

Earlier this week, the First Minister revealed the proportion of people who had been screened and tested positive across the country.

The figure reported on Saturday was 0.7%, an increase of 0.3% from the day before, when 22 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest figures continue to show a suppression of the virus, which will need to be maintained if the Scottish Government is to give the go-ahead for schools to return on August 11.

Both First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Education Secretary John Swinney have said that the return of pupils to classrooms will only happen if the virus continues to stay at low levels.

A final decision on schooling is set to take place at the end of next week.