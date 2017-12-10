Container of gifts from Aberdeen Rotarians paves way to take next steps at women’s refuge in Africa

Kind-hearted Aberdeen Rotarians are ready to ship a container of goods to Africa to help a women’s refuge project in Sierra Leone.

The Sisterland project, founded by Aberdonian Alastair Brodie, assists women and children living on the streets of Freetown with shelter and training opportunities.

Now members of the Rotary Club of Aberdeen St Fitticks have donated a container of items as diverse as furniture, nappies, mobile phones, and pots and pans.

Mr Brodie’s charity, Kids Action, set up the Sisterland project after he took a cycle tour round Africa.

Moved by the scenes of homeless women and children sleeping rough, Mr Brodie decided to take action.

He took out a lease on a house in Freetown which he will now use as a base to train women in skills for work.

He said: “We want to make this a safe and happy environment.

“We hope the first mums and children will be in residence by February.”

If you would like to help the project please contact: info@kidsaction.co.uk