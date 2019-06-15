Concern raised over asbestos

Health and safety investigators have discovered Aberdeen City Council potentially exposed workers to asbestos.

Unions contacted the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following an incident at Seaton’s Beachview Court in April.

In a letter from the HSE to the council, they said inspectors had found that despite being warned a damaged door contained asbestos two years ago, the authority had not replaced it.

They also found the contractor carrying out work had not been given an asbestos survey and was only told of the toxic substance in informal, undocumented site meetings.

Inspectors also said when an electrician went into the high rise there was no check of the asbestos register and he was not given specialist respiratory equipment to carry out the work safely.

John Boland, north-east regional officer for the Unite union, said it was “extremely concerned”.

A city council spokesman said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of the public, staff and contractors is a priority.

“We acknowledge the Health and Safety Executive’s correspondence and will provide a detailed response.”