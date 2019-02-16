Concern funding change may ‘threaten future’

The leaders of north-east community safety groups are concerned proposals to change their funding frameworks could threaten their futures.

Aberdeenshire Council proposes to change the structure to enable any organisation or individual leading a safety-related project to apply for funding.

Fraserburgh Community Safety Group chairman Brian Topping said: “We only get £1,750 for the whole year and if you have money left over, it’s rightfully deducted the following year.

“That money is usually ring-fenced and has to be spent within a theme but this proposal means any person just puts forward a detailed analysis of what they want to do and how it can improve safety.

“But for us safety groups, we’re volunteers who deal with a huge range of issues – in Fraserburgh alone we’ve been given (money for) metal detectors for police, buying and maintaining defibrillators and ‘no drinking’ signs outside schools.

“We appreciate money is tight but now we’re actually wondering why do we bother when we might not be supported any more.”

A meeting of the Aberdeenshire Council Community Safety Partnership will be held to discuss the proposal.