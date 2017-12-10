Compensation money for Aberdeen bypass land set to go ‘way off’ budget

Compensation paid out for land used for the Aberdeen bypass is set to go “way off” budget as a number of people have yet to claim, according to a land agency firm.

Homeowners can apply for compensation when properties or parcels of their land are taken over by compulsory purchase orders.

To date, 273 applications have been made to Transport Scotland by landowners affected by the AWPR. But 600 people with land bordering the route are estimated to be affected.

Figures revealed that £102.5 million in compensation has been paid out so far from a budget of £135.9m.

Land agency firm Strutt and Parker has now urged property owners to claim compensation before the deadline of January 2019.

Banchory-based partner Larry Irwin said: “We know that they have paid for all the houses at Milltimber, the International School and the relocation of the livery and cattery – it doesn’t leave a huge pot for everybody else.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland insisted that the total figure budgeted was realistic.