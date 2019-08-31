Community pays tribute as Aberdeen man charged after wife’s death

Tributes have been paid to a city school worker described as a “much loved” member of staff following her sudden death.

Police were called to a property in Angusfield Avenue on Thursday morning after it emerged Alice Farquharson had died.

Her husband, former police inspector Keith Farquharson, has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Alice, who was 56 and believed to be a mother-of-three, worked at the nearby Hazlehead School.

A letter has been sent out to parents saying she will be “a huge loss” to staff and pupils at the school where she had worked for 17 years.

It gives advice to carers on how to support children dealing with bereavement.

The letter says she “touched the lives of many” at her work.

It said: “Alice has been a much-loved member of our school for 17 years.

“She always put the needs of children and staff first and took great pleasure in being able to support everyone.

“She worked closely with small groups of children and provided outstanding support and an unfailing ability to make people feel special.

“Alice will be a huge loss to our school as she touched the lives of so many during her time here at Hazlehead.”

Police officers have been stationed outside the West End property since the early hours of Thursday morning.

One officer could be seen searching a taxi at the back of the property.

Forensic officers were also working yesterday afternoon as floral tributes were laid on the ground outside.

A note left in a bouquet of flowers stated: “Forever in our hearts, your Hazlehead family xx”

Local councillor Jennifer Stewart, a friend of Alice, described the loving mother as a “bubbly and lovely person” who was always there to help.

She added: “I met Alice when our children were young at a toddler group. When I found out she had passed away I was just in shock.

“My thoughts go out to her children and the extended family. She was a kind, lovely woman and a loving mother.”

The councillor said one of her fondest memories was receiving a Christmas card from Alice after she was elected several years ago, which included a note saying “You are doing a great job Jennifer, keep going”.