City revealed as fly-tipping capital

Aberdeen has been revealed as the fly-tipping capital of northern Scotland – with more than 20 reports a day from residents complaining of waste dumped in their gardens, streets and parks.

Over a period of just six months, council staff in the region were made aware of almost 4,400 incidents – with nearly 4,000 of these in the Granite City alone.

The local authorities have been left to tidy up all manner of items, ranging from bin bags and hedge clippings through to baths, sofas and kitchen appliances.

The incidents in Aberdeen comprised 85% of all fly-tipping complaints made in the north and average out at 20.35 reports per day.

In comparison, Aberdeenshire ranked second with 399 reports.

John Wheeler , the convener of Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee, said urban areas are more likely to have waste dumped than rural locations and in more visible locations.

He added: “In Aberdeen, we actively encourage members of the public to report fly-tipping and have successfully introduced an online tool to make that easier and quicker.”

When a council receives a complaint, the location must be logged to tell workers where to collect the items.