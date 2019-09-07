Charity opens door on community fridge plan in Aberdeen

A new food service has been launched in Aberdeen city centre to help those in need.

Four Pillars, an organisation which supports the LGBT+ community in the north-east, has started a community fridge.

It is based at the charity’s hub, at Aberdeen Market, which acts as a safe space, providing free advice and safe sex education.

The community fridge contains items donated by CFINE (Community Food Initiatives North East) from the FareShare scheme, and members of the public, and has both chilled and dry food available.

Anyone can go along to use the service and collect donated items.

The scheme aims to help those in food poverty without the stigma sometimes associated with using a foodbank.

Deejay Bullock, the community relations manager for Four Pillars, said the new service had been busy since it was set up last week.

He said: “It is for everyone so it is not necessarily aimed at any group in particular, but it does help members of the LGBT+ community.

“We have the fridge and we have dry food next to it for people to just take.

“This allows for us to get rid of the shame that people have when they have to sign up for a foodbank.”

Deejay, who is also the events manager for Grampian Pride, added: “The fridge is opposite the main door which makes it clear to everyone that it is available.

“We have already been in discussion about setting up a situation where we could donate clothes as well.”

The community fridge was established by a collective of groups including Aberdeen Market Village, Aberdeen City Council and CFINE.

Foodbank use in Aberdeen, as well as across Scotland, has soared to a record high this year.

The Trussell Trust, which runs two foodbanks in the city, said earlier this year 3,819 emergency food supplies packages were given to those in need in Aberdeen last year.

Graeme Robbie, FareShare Grampian manager, said: “CFINE is delighted to support Four Pillars with access to FareShare food.

“This is perfectly good in-date surplus food that would otherwise be wasted, and CFINE distributes it to charities and community organisations around the north-east.

“We look forward to working with Four Pillars to ensure they can stock their community fridge, and use as part of their existing support services.”

Anyone wishing to donate items can hand them in to the service.