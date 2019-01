A car is on its roof after a crash on a north-east road.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance after reports of a flipped Volkswagen Golf with smoke coming from it.

The call came in about the incident, at the junction of the B9107 and the B9033 between Fraserburgh and Cairnbulg at 6.33pm.

Both occupants of the car were out when the units arrived, and both fire appliances in attendance are now preparing to leave.