Call to report safety fears after surfer found

A North-east lifeboat was called into action when a surfer reportedly “disappeared” into the waves.

The call was issued to Fraserburgh Lifeboat when a member of the public lost sight of the surfer and became concerned for their safety.

The volunteers were paged by the Coastguard almost immediately and launched for Fraserburgh Bay shortly after 5.15pm on Friday.

Upon arrival, they located the surfer safe and well.

But they have now reassured people they should not be deterred from calling them in an emergency even if it might prove to be a false alarm.

The surfer, who was never in danger, had become hidden from view because of the swell of the sea.

Photographer Billy Watson captured the moment of the lifeboat’s arrival and even it appeared to be disappearing beneath the waves in the conditions.

Lifeboat coxswain Victor Sutherland said he was “pleased” the call had come in, as soon as it looked as if somebody was in difficulty.

He added: “Luckily, in this case, it was a false alarm with good intent. But if it had been a life or death situation, where seconds counted, then the earlier it was reported gives us a better chance of getting there on time.”