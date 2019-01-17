Call for IT equipment

A SOCIAL enterprise has put out an appeal for offices for unused and functioning IT equipment.

CFINE launched a project at the end of last year where it would collect unwanted – but working – IT equipment in the north-east.

The donated equipment is refurbished and resold.

The new IT Reuse project is appealing to businesses who might be clearing out offices throughout January to donate any functioning desktops, monitors, laptops, servers, smart phones and tablets.

CFINE receives a part of the profit which will then be reinvested into its community support services.

Those interested in donating can find out more by visiting bit.ly/2SXirpt.