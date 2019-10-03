Call for action over speeding issue near school

VILLAGERS have called for action to improve safety at a problem junction next to a north-east school, which they say is endangering the lives of children.

Residents living on School Road, beside Kintore Primary, say changes must be put in place soon to challenge the speeding motorists disregarding the rules of the road on a daily basis.

Locals say they regularly spot drivers hurtling down the stretch at excessive speeds – despite a zebra crossing with Belisha beacons, a crossing guard and a temporary 20mph limit in place to protect children making their way to and from lessons.

Aberdeenshire Council officers are currently considering a number of measures which could be introduced to force motorists to slow down, following a meeting of the local authority’s infrastructure committee in August.

Father-of-two Peter Black, who lives next to the school, said: “They’re not even close to the 30mph limit. I’ve seen someone going at least 60mph.

“Anything will help – before there’s another accident.”

Councillor Martin Ford, who first raised the issue with the Garioch area committee in June alongside fellow East Garioch councillors Fergus Hood and Glen Reid, said: “I’m pleased there will be traffic calming considered but I would have absolutely preferred a permanent 20mph.

“Breaking the speed limit is breaking the law, and individual drivers are responsible for their own actions, so I would ask people to adhere to the speed limit.”